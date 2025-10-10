Budget 2026 balances fiscal discipline with people’s welfare – Dr Zaliha

PUTRAJAYA: Budget 2026 is framed with prudent fiscal discipline while ensuring the people’s welfare remains protected amid rising living costs, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She said the initiatives announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reflect the MADANI government’s commitment to good governance, ensuring that national revenue is managed transparently and effectively.

“The benefits are channelled directly to the people in a more targeted manner. The Federal Territories are grateful for the continued attention,” she said in a Facebook post today.

Under the theme Belanjawan MADANI Keempat: Belanjawan Rakyat (Fourth MADANI Budget: A Budget for the People), the RM419.2 billion allocation is expected to drive national economic growth and ensure that the nation’s wealth is shared equitably across all segments of society.

Among the initiatives announced for the Federal Territories are RM200 million under the Lestari Niaga Programme for small traders in Kuala Lumpur, RM3.5 million to boost Labuan’s tourism through the Labuan 365 programme and RM1 million for the Putrajaya Wave 2026 event.

An allocation of RM500,000 was also announced to upgrade Anjung Duta@15 in Precinct 15, Putrajaya.

Dr Zaliha said the Budget 2026 allocations complement development plans under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) for the Federal Territories, including the conservation of Sungai Gombak from Kampung Sungai Mulia to the Puah Flood Detention Pond in Kuala Lumpur, river restoration works to reduce flood risks in Kuala Lumpur and Labuan, and the construction of the Labuan Waterfront Phase 1.

“Budget 2026 includes various other initiatives to ensure the wellbeing of the people and economic growth across all three Federal Territories. InsyaAllah, we will carry these out for the people of the Federal Territories,” she said. – Bernama