169 ‘Thaneer Panthal’ a sanctuary to quench thirst of devotees, liven up Thaipusam in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Ahead of the Thaipusam celebrations tomorrow, the route leading to the Sri Arulmigu Balathandayuthapani Temple in Jalan Kebun Bunga here is decorated by lively ‘Thaneer Panthal’ (stalls that provide free food and drinks for devotees).

This year, 169 Thaneer Panthal have been set up, beautifully decorated and offering free vegetarian food and drinks to devotees, with participation from various agencies and private companies, including local universities.

The Penang State Leadership Council (MPN) of the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) has also contributed by distributing 10,000 free meals to devotees and visitors attending the Thaipusam celebrations.

MPN PKR Penang deputy chairman, A. Kumaresan, said that 50 party members from various ethnic backgrounds are volunteering for the preparations, including decorating, cooking, and distributing food.

“We set up refreshment booths every year, and this year, we have prepared 10,000 food packages, which have been made over the past two days, starting today and continuing until tomorrow.”

“The food distribution is carried out in three sessions, which include breakfast, lunch, and afternoon tea, but tomorrow it will continue until dinner. We began cooking yesterday to distribute food to devotees and visitors who are present,“ he said when met at Jalan Utama here today.

Earlier, Kumaresan, who is also the Batu Uban assemblyman along with the Penang state leadership, participated in a walkabout with Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow to inspect the final preparations for Thaipusam and visit the Thaneer Panthal at Jalan Utama today.

Meanwhile, Penang Hindu Endowment Board (PHEB) chairman, RSN Rayer who was also present, said preparations had begun two weeks ago, with all the ‘panthals’ decorated to attract the public, especially tourists.

“The celebration so far has been very lively, and we expect 1.5 million devotees and tourists to flood Penang for Thaipusam.

“Therefore, I urge all visitors to respect the customs of Thaipusam to avoid any untoward incidents. We also request that no one consume alcohol, and for women not to wear jewellery, while adhering to police instructions,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Chow said that although Thaipusam is celebrated by Hindu devotees, it is also attended by people from other communities, including foreign tourists.

“I hope we can live in peace, exercising tolerance, and I also hope that this year’s celebrations will proceed smoothly without any incidents, despite the large number of attendees. Penang is increasingly known as a state that observes openness through the vibrant celebration of various religious festivals, which also attracts tourists,“ he said.

Hindu devotees will celebrate Thaipusam tomorrow to commemorate the event when Lord Murugan received a sacred spear from his mother, Goddess Parvati, to destroy the evil forces of Soorapadman and restore prosperity and well-being to humanity.

In Malaysia, Thaipusam is also celebrated on a large scale at the Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple in Batu Caves, Selangor, the Arul Subramaniar Temple in Ipoh, Perak, and the Sri Subramaniya Swami Devasthanam Temple in Sungai Petani, Kedah.