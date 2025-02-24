KUALA LUMPUR: Landslide early warning systems have been installed at 40 locations across the country as of December last year, said Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

He said the systems will be installed in six locations this year: two in Kuching and one in Bau, Kapit, Limbang and Miri, Sarawak.

“It will be equipped with motion sensors, rain gauges, closed-circuit cameras, and sirens,” he said when winding up the motion of thanks for the royal address on behalf of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Nik Nazmi also said that work on installing debris flow monitoring systems and fault movement benchmarks in high-geohazard-prone areas in Mount Kinabalu, Sabah, is expected to begin by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) aims to present the Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Bill to the Parliamentary Special Select Committee before it is tabled in the Dewan Rakyat for this term.

Deputy Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Mohamad Yusof Apdal said Malaysia must enhance its competitiveness in STI to navigate challenges such as geopolitical uncertainties, shifts in international trade structures, rapid global evolution of technology, and the growing impact of climate change.

“Presently, there is no specific national legislation to lead and coordinate STI-related activities, which cut across multiple ministries and agencies,” he said when winding up the motion of thanks for the royal address on behalf of MOSTI.