Port Klang to limit overloaded hauliers starting May 1

KLANG: The Port Klang Authority (PKA) will implement restrictions on haulier vehicles with loads exceeding the Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) entering and exiting Port Klang, effective May 1.

PKA Chairman Ean Yong Hian Wah said this enforcement aligns with the decision made during the National Logistics Task Force (NLTF) meeting, chaired by Transport Minister Anthony Loke on Nov 25, last year.

He said PKA received an official directive on Feb 18 to implement the NLTF decision fully and the directive includes a mandate for PKA to impose restrictions that prevent haulier vehicles from transporting loads that exceed the GVW to or from Port Klang in accordance with existing regulations.

“The main objective of this enforcement is to minimise road damage and lower maintenance cost in Port Klang while ensuring road safety for all users.

“One main cause of road damage is haulier vehicles with excessive loads, which also contributes to fatal accidents along the route,“ he said at a press conference today.

During the implementation, Ean Yong said all import transactions would be verified at the booking stage. If the total load exceeds the GVW, the bookings will be rejected.

The GVW includes the combined weight of the empty haulier, the empty trailer, and the container’s verified gross mass.

Vehicles will be weighed at the port entrance for export transactions. If a haulier exceeds the GVW limit three times, entry to the port will be denied.

“So far, 80 per cent of 410 companies, which operate 9,500 registered haulier vehicles, utilise Port Klang daily,“ he said, adding that all representatives of the companies have been briefed on the enforcement measures.