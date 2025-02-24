Man dies after roof and wall collapse on him

KUCHING: A man was killed when a roof and concrete wall collapsed on him while he was inside a store being demolished on Jalan Tan Sri Ong Kee Hui in Central Timur here today.

According to Kuching police chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah, they received a call from the public at around 10.08 am and the 27-year-old victim was later pronounced dead in the concrete rubble of the demolition work.

“Police arrived at the location for further action and found that the destruction (of the store) reported by the fire department was 100 per cent.

“The victim’s body was sent to the forensics department of the Sarawak General Hospital for an autopsy. A sudden death investigation (SDR) paper has been opened regarding the incident,“ the statement said.

Mohd Farhan advised the public to avoid circulating pictures of the victim at the site.