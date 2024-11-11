177 families in Kampung Manis, Penang to receive free homes - Loke

SEBERANG PERAI: A total of 177 households from the squatter settlement on railway land owned by the Railway Asset Corporation (RAC) in Kampung Manis, Perai, will receive free affordable homes known as MADANI Residences in three years, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said MADANI Residences is part of the 338 affordable units to be built under Phase 1A of the development by Rivanis Ventures Sdn Bhd in Kampung Manis, adding that the 850-square-foot units will have three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

“Construction is set to begin at the end of next year and is expected to be completed within 36 months,” he said at the signing ceremony of a memorandum of agreement (MoA) between RAC and the Penang Housing Board (LPNPP) and a head of agreement (HoA) between RAC and Rivanis Ventures for the development on portions of Lots 286, 65 and 67 in Bandar Perai, known as Kampung Manis.

Loke explained that providing these homes aligns with the Penang state government’s policy to compensate residents affected by redevelopment projects in the area.

He assured that affected residents in Kampung Manis will not be displaced and can remain in their homes until the project is completed. However, several units may need to be vacated.

Loke said since 2012, redeveloping railway land into high-density, developed areas has become a common practice. As for land adjacent to railway stations, RAC has prioritised transit-oriented development in its planning.

The construction of MADANI Residences under Phase 1A on a 2.09-acre site is expected to begin at the end of next year. Based on a repeat census conducted in April, RAC has identified 177 squatter structures occupied by Malaysians.

The entire Kampung Manis site, covering 55.705 acres, will be rebranded as ‘Rivanis’, with the developer planning to execute the project in two parcels. The first parcel, covering 36.025 acres, will be developed over seven years in stages.

Earlier, the MoA was signed by RAC chief executive officer Datuk Azhar Ahmad and LPNPP chief business officer Fakhurrazi Ibnu Omar, while Azhar Ahmad and Rivanis Ventures director Datuk Seri Nazir Ariff Mushir Ariff signed the HoA between RAC and Rivanis Ventures.

Loke, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong, State Housing and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Seri S. Sundarajoo, who is also the state assemblyman for Perai, and former Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng witnessed the signing ceremony.

Previously, the media reported that over 200 families in Kampung Manis faced eviction after receiving notices to vacate the land from RAC.