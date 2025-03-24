1,800 URB, 2,870 patrol cars deployed for Hari Raya safety

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,800 motorcycle patrol unit (URB) personnel and 2,870 police patrol cars will be deployed to monitor residential areas and high-risk locations during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holiday period next week.

Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department director Datuk Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad said the patrols aim to prevent criminal incidents like break-ins, especially as many people travel back to their hometowns for the festive season.

“Police will also patrol factory areas, business districts, and other hotspots to ensure the public can celebrate their holidays peacefully. Those planning to return to their hometowns are encouraged to inform the police and fill out the ‘balik kampung’ form to facilitate monitoring,“ he said.

He told reporters this after officiating the Road Safety Programme organised by Petron Malaysia today, which was also attended by the oil company’s Malaysian Head of Retail Business, Shaliza Mohd Sidek.

Wan Hassan added that the public can submit the ‘balik kampung’ form manually at the nearest police station or use the Volunteer Smartphone Patrol (VSP) application.

“The government has invested significantly to enhance public safety, and we hope the community fully utilises this initiative. This notification method has successfully reduced break-in cases during festive seasons,“ he added.

On road safety, Wan Hassan advised motorists to get adequate rest before starting their journey to avoid accidents caused by microsleep.

“Apart from ensuring vehicles are in good condition, drivers must also be well-rested. There’s no point in rushing home if it compromises our health and the safety of our loved ones,“ he said.