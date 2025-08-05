KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has reamnded a port manager for allegedly deceiving a company’s shareholders, resulting in a loss of approximately RM1 million.

An MACC source has revealed that the 40-year-old woman is suspected of committing the offence involving dredging work at Bagan Datoh Port, Perak, to claim payment more than the actual value from another company.

“The woman was detained at 6.15 pm yesterday when she turned up to give her statements at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

“A four-day remand order was issued (until May 11) by Magistrate Afiq Fakrul Ismail following MACC’s application at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court this morning,“ according to the source.

Meanwhile, the senior director of the MACC Investigation Division, Datuk Zainul Darus, confirmed the arrest when contacted, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.