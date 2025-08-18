19 high-impact programmes for Indian community in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 19 high-impact programmes under the Socioeconomic Development Programme for the Indian Community (PPSMI) have been planned for this year with an allocation of RM22.27 million.

Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Seri R. Ramanan stated that these initiatives focus on education, spirituality, culture, and social well-being.

He urged against claims that the Indian community is neglected, emphasising the MADANI government’s commitment to welfare.

Ramanan dismissed allegations of unutilised funds, confirming full spending in 2023 and 99 per cent in 2024.

In 2023, MITRA implemented 221 initiatives benefiting 134,510 individuals with RM100 million.

For 2024, RM98.9 million was allocated across 13 programmes, reaching 122,082 people.

MITRA annually receives RM100 million for PPSMI, focusing on entrepreneurship, education, and social development.

Coordination is key to avoiding overlaps, especially in TVET programmes managed by the National TVET Council.

The 13MP outlines strategies to improve the Indian community’s socioeconomic status through education, infrastructure, and economic support.

Initiatives include STEM and TVET training, housing assistance, and digitalisation for precision impact. - Bernama