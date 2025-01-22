19-year-old falls to death, police find pistol, bullets in car

PETALING JAYA: Police found a pistol and bullets in the car of a 19-year-old man who fell to his death from the 12th floor of a Kajang building on Tuesday (January 21).

According to Kajang OCPD asst comm Naazron Abdul Yusof, the victim’s death was reported at 12.34pm.

“Further checks led police to seize a semi-automatic pistol and bullets in a bag stored in the victim’s vehicle. We are investigating the matter further,“ he told The Star on Wednesday (January 22).

The case has been classified under Section 8 of the Firearms Act 1971.

“The victim’s death is classified as sudden death. A postmortem will be conducted,“ he stated.

He also urged anyone with relevant information to assist in the investigation by contacting investigating officer Asst Supt Mohamad Hafeez Hamzah at 019-6556536 or visiting the nearest police station.