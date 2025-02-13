PUTRAJAYA: A Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officer told the High Court today that then Deputy Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki instructed him to continue investigating Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s RM2.6 billion case, even after meeting a purported Saudi donor at the Riyadh palace.

Fikri Ab Rahim stated that Tan Sri Azam Baki, now the Chief Commissioner, said the information gathered during their 2015 visit to Saudi Arabia was insufficient and that solid evidence was needed.

The eighth defence witness was responding to questioning by Najib’s lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah during the former premier’s trial over allegations of misappropriating RM2.3 billion from 1MDB.

“What I can summarise is that we were satisfied with the testimony provided by the Saudi prince’s representative, but Tan Sri Azam Baki instructed us to continue the investigation until we obtained solid evidence,“ he said.

The other MACC officials who traveled to Riyadh at the time were assistant commissioner Mohd Nasharudin Amir, Azam, and Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad, who was representing the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

The witness added that during their visit to the palace, they also met with Eric Tan Kim Loong, an associate of fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low.

“Tan was already present at the Riyadh palace alongside his counsel, Datuk Selva Kumar Mookiah. I’m not sure how Tan could be there, as it was not arranged by the task force.

“His lawyer told us that Tan was ready to provide a statement. He appeared very comfortable and familiar with the three Saudi princes present, even interacting directly with them,“ he said.

The witness also informed the court that the task force was told Saudi Prince Saud Abdulaziz Al-Saud had immunity, preventing them from taking his statement directly.

However, the prince had agreed to provide his statement through an appointed representative, Mohamad Abdullah Al-Koman.

However, Fikri stated that he was not involved in the statement recording process, as it was handled by another investigating officer.

On Oct 30 last year, Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah ordered Najib to enter his defence after ruling that the prosecution had successfully established a prima facie case against him.

Najib faces 25 charges, including four counts of abusing his position to receive RM2.3 billion in 1MDB funds as bribes and 21 counts of money laundering involving the same amount.

The trial resumes next Tuesday.