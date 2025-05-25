KUANTAN: A total of 200 participants took part in the ‘Jom Plogging - Saya Sayang Bumi’ programme organised by Alam Flora Sdn Bhd (Alam Flora) at Pantai Cherok Paloh, aimed at fostering a love for the environment.

Alam Flora chief operating officer, Mohamad Muhazni Mukhtar, said the initiative sought to raise awareness across all segments of society about the harmful effects of littering on marine habitats and the natural ecosystem.

“We chose this location as we have already carried out clean-up efforts at several beaches including Pantai Sepat, Pantai Cempaka, and Pantai Tanjung Gosong. With Pantai Cherok Paloh gaining popularity and attracting more visitors, we were compelled to extend our efforts here,” he told reporters here today.

Participants included local residents, representatives from the Lion Group, Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA), and scouts from nearby schools.

As part of the event, Alam Flora also led the planting of 150 saplings along the coastline to support reforestation and coastal restoration efforts.

Mohamad Muhazni emphasised that maintaining the cleanliness of tourist areas requires active participation from the public, not just the authorities.

Kuantan City Council secretary, Mohd Nizam Mahayuddin, echoed this view and encouraged the community to carry rubbish tongs and bags when visiting beaches and other tourist spots.

“If everyone adopts what we practised today, cleaning as we go, God willing, we can significantly reduce the litter problem, even if we can’t eliminate it entirely,” he said.

He also expressed appreciation for the contribution of 150 saplings from the Pahang Forestry Department and thanked Alam Flora for its ongoing dedication to environmental conservation.