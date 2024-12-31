KUALA LUMPUR: The MADANI Government successfully strengthened rural infrastructure in 2024 through various initiatives led by the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW), said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, underscored the government’s commitment to narrowing the development gap between urban and rural areas by focusing on improving basic amenities and expanding economic opportunities.

He further noted that 2024 witnessed significant advancements in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and the halal ecosystem, with development efforts implemented more comprehensively.

“As Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Rural and Regional Development, I take immense pride in the collective efforts that have yielded numerous positive outcomes for the well-being of the people.

“The government remains committed to protecting the public, especially during disasters like floods, through proactive measures by the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) and other relevant agencies. Our top priority is to minimise the risk of loss of life and property,” he said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, emphasised that through unwavering determination, strong commitment, and strategic planning, the MADANI Government successfully strengthened Malaysia’s economy throughout 2024, ensuring the well-being of its people.

“Gratitude also goes to all Malaysians, whose steadfast cooperation across all sectors - public and private, farmers and fishermen alike - enabled the nation to overcome challenges and continue progressing,” he said in a Facebook post.

He acknowledged that governing the nation is no easy task and that the journey ahead remains long, but reaffirmed the MADANI Government’s commitment to delivering the best for all Malaysians.

Fadillah also noted that 2024 witnessed numerous significant international events worth observing, including India’s General Elections; the re-election of President Donald Trump; Malaysia’s recognition as a BRICS partner, as well as Indonesia’s General Election and the official inauguration of President-elect Prabowo Subianto at the ASEAN level.

“These milestones mark pivotal shifts and developments in the global political landscape, reminding us to view the world through diverse perspectives and adapt swiftly to the increasingly rapid pace of change.

“We have substantial responsibilities ahead, including Malaysia officially assuming the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025. Wishing everyone a Happy New Year 2025,” he said.