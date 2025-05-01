A woman’s frustration turned into gratitude when a stranger came to her rescue at a toll booth. Struggling with a faulty Touch ‘n Go (TnG) card, the woman found herself stranded and unsure of how to proceed.

In a TikTok post (@eidabalqis83), she shared her experience that took place on January 2.

She explained, “My TnG card malfunctioned, and I got stuck at the toll booth for quite some time, not knowing why it wouldn’t work.”

As she stood there, a car ahead of her suddenly reversed, despite already passing through the toll. The driver, a man, stepped out and offered to pay her toll fee using his TnG card.

The woman, deeply moved by his kindness, turned to social media for help: “Hopefully, with the power of virality, I’ll be able to find this guy. I just want to say thank you and treat him to a drink.”

Her video quickly went viral, amassing over 150,000 views, with many netizens sharing their own experiences and expressing admiration for the man’s selfless act.

One netizen called Mulyati Mulyati339 commented: “I’ve experienced that too, where none of my cards worked. In the end, someone behind me helped. I just said thank you, and I waited for them to stop, but they didn’t want to.”

“May the brother who helped be blessed with abundant fortune and may all his affairs be made easier,” HAFIZI@IZAAH wrote.