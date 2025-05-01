PETALING JAYA: Palestinians cause a commotion at Wisma Transit Kuala Lumpur (WTKL), believed to be due to wanting their return to their homeland expedited.

The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) in a statement today confirmed that the incident took place on Saturday (Jan 4) at 5pm.

ATM added that the situation was under control without any fights or injuries with only minor damage to some furniture in the premises.

“The incident is believed to be caused by the Palestinian citizens wanting their application process to return to Palestine expedited.

“As a result of the incident, ATM officers and members on duty took action by discussing with the Palestinians involved

“The Palestinians dispersed at around 7.30pm,” the statement read.

Videos of the incident went viral showing several Palestinians, including children, scattered in and out of the WTKL building, with one clip showing a small bonfire created outside the WTKL building and another clip showing a large vase toppled over and broken.

A similar incident occured back in October last year where a Palestinian woman caused a commotion in front of the WTKL guard station with her family and friends over being denied from leaving the premises, resulting in property damage and an individual allegedly throwing a slipper at an ATM officer.

The group was reportedly part of the 127 Palestinians brought to Malaysia for medical treatment on August 16, including 41 individuals injured from Israeli attacks in Gaza.

Following the incident, an apology was subsequently issued by Palestinian ambassador to Malaysia Walid Abu Ali.