2026 Budget to bring good news for Malaysians and civil servants

SEPANG: Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar expressed confidence that the 2026 Budget will bring positive outcomes for all Malaysians, particularly civil servants.

He revealed that the budget must contain good news but declined to provide specific details as the information remains confidential at this stage.

Shamsul Azri made these comments when speaking to reporters after opening the Fourth National Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Research Conference.

He emphasised that the upcoming announcements reflect the MADANI Government’s ongoing commitment to maintaining a caring and people-centric administration.

The 2026 Budget is scheduled for tabling in the Dewan Rakyat on October 10, marking the fourth edition of the MADANI Budget series.

This budget aims to restore fiscal resilience while strengthening Malaysia’s economic fundamentals and improving living standards nationwide.

It will continue focusing on the three main pillars of the MADANI Economy framework designed to elevate national growth potential.

The budget priorities include raising the ceiling for national economic expansion and enhancing the population’s standard of living.

Significant reforms in governance represent another key focus area within the upcoming budget proposals. – Bernama