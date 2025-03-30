21 heavy vehicles impounded for violating driving ban

IPOH: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) impounded 21 heavy vehicles for violating the Driving Ban on Goods Vehicles yesterday, the first day the prohibition order was enforced in conjunction with Aidilfitri.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said the nationwide operation saw 62 heavy vehicles failing to comply with the restriction.

He said JPJ monitored goods vehicles in line with regulations announced earlier by the Ministry of Transport.

“We issued 41 summonses and seized 21 vehicles as provided for under Section 59 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“If the owner or driver fails to comply with Rule 2(1) of the Road Traffic Rules (Driving Ban on Goods Vehicles) 2025, they will face a compound fine of RM300 or a court-imposed fine of up to RM2,000, or imprisonment of up to six months,“ he said.

He said this at a press conference during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2025 Bus Monitoring and Inspection Operation at Terminal Amanjaya here last night.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke had previously announced that the heavy vehicle ban would be in effect for four days -- on March 29 and 30 before Hari Raya and on April 5 and 6 after the celebration.

On a related matter, Aedy Fadly said JPJ had issued 32,031 summonses over six days of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri (HRA) 2025 operation, which began on March 24.

“We inspected 122,655 vehicles during the operation, with 15,217 of them being subject to action for various offences.

“JPJ will not compromise with any vehicle owner or driver who fails to comply with regulations under the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333), the Land Public Transport Act 2010 (Act 715) and the rules stipulated under them,“ he said.