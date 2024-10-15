PETALING JAYA: 21 children were rescued from a kindergarten in Ampang after floodwaters inundated the premises.

The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department said that four houses in the same area, Jalan Hulu Kelang, were also affected by the flood, Free Malaysia Today reported.

The fire department responded to a distress call alerting them of the incident at around 10.30am today.

“The rescue team told the residents to take shelter at a hall and evacuated the 21 children to a safe area,” the fire department was quoted as saying.

Firefighters confirmed that the floodwaters began to recede at the time of rescue and the children were reunited with their parents.

Videos shared online of the incident showed several kindergarten students standing on tables in the flooded classroom.