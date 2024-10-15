PETALING JAYA: The early morning heavy downpour in Kuala Lumpur has resulted in a landslide in Taman Melawati, Ampang.

According to a post on X by @HilalAzmi, the landslide took place at a residential area located in Jalan E6.

The post also claimed that 30 residents who have been affected are being evacuated from the affected area.

ALSO READ: Several areas in KL inundated due to continuous downpour

Videos attached to the post showed several fallen trees near the houses and vehicles of the residents in the neighbourhood as a result of the strong flow of water.

It was reported earlier that several roads in Kuala Lumpur were inundated due to heavy rains since 9am today.

The downpour also caused several members of Parliament to be stuck in these flash floods, resulting in today’s Parliamentary sitting to adjourn until 10.30am.