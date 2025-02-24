217 tahfiz schools in Selangor undergoing legalisation process

SHAH ALAM: A total of 217 tahfiz schools in Selangor are in the process of legalisation under the Tahfiz Regularisation Programme, said state Islamic Affairs and Cultural Innovation Committee chairman Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah.

Speaking at the Selangor State Assembly sitting today, he said 49 schools have already obtained full planning approval, while 168 others have resolved documentation issues to secure approval.

“There are still 389 schools in progress, with the Selangor Tahfiz Al-Quran Institutions Association (PITAS), local authorities as well as land and district offices working to finalise their registration.

“We aim to complete the process by year-end,” he said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address.

Mohammad Fahmi expressed confidence that the state is on track to meet the vision of the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, who has called for tahfiz schools to operate safely for both students and administrators.

He also addressed claims of abuse of power by local council members that supposedly hinder tahfiz school registration, stating that the process does not involve local council approvals.

“If anyone has evidence of such actions, they should report it for further investigation,” he added.

Prior to this, Mohammad Fahmi said that based on the data from the regularisation programme, 606 tahfiz schools in the state had never been registered with the Selangor Islamic Religious Department since 2008.