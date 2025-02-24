KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for continued devotion to the welfare of the people as a priority which should be managed properly.

Anwar, through a post on his official Facebook, said today he received a courtesy call from Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud at Perdana Putra, Putrajaya, near here.

The Prime Minister said that during the meeting, he and Mohd Nassuruddin discussed efforts to improve cooperation between the federal and state governments for the well-being and welfare of the people.

“Among the matters discussed were the progress of flood mitigation projects, border development as well as infrastructure projects such as road alignment and water management.

“I left a message that concern for the welfare of the people must continue to be a priority and it should be managed properly,“ he said.