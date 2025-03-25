KUALA LUMPUR: Today marks the 218th anniversary of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), with the sacrifices and contributions of the force in safeguarding the nation’s security and peace, in line with its motto, “Ready to Serve”, continue to be remembered and praised by the public.

Maintaining the theme ‘The Police and the Community Are Inseparable”, the 218th Police Day celebration was held simultaneously across the country to honour the dedication of the “Sang Saka Biru”.

In the capital, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim attended the celebration at the Police Training Centre (PULAPOL), which also featured a special screening of a video clip titled Tolak Rasuah (Reject Corruption) and recitation of poem Nafas Perjuangan (Breath of Struggle) by Insp Nik Mustakim Nek Musa, Insp Adi Saufi Majid, and Sub Insp Yusuf Ramji.

Also present were Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain as well as his deputy Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

In Perak, the celebration held at the Police Air Force Team Training Base (PLPGU) in Ipoh was graced by Deputy Perak Police chief DCP Zulkafli Sariaat.

During the event, which saw the gathering of 286 personnel from the state’s Police Contingent, Zulkafli also presented appreciation letters to officers, personnel, and strategic partners who have consistently contributed and shown commitment to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in Perak.

In Negeri Sembilan, the celebration was held in Seremban with the participation of over 250 police personnel.

Police deputy chief SAC Muhammad Idzam Jaafar presented certificates of appreciation to 20 officers and personnel who demonstrated service excellence.

Additionally, 33 individuals, including representatives from non-governmental organisations (NGOs), corporate figures, members of the public, private companies, and media, were also recognised for their collaboration with law enforcement.

In Pahang, a total of 350 officers, personnel, and public servants attended the 218th Police Day celebration in Kuantan.

At the event, acting Pahang Police deputy chief SAC Datuk Mohd Yusri Othman presented certificates of appreciation to 18 officers and personnel who displayed outstanding performance in their duties, as well as two members of the Police Family Association (PERKEP).

In Kelantan, State Police deputy chief DCP Mohd Ali Tamby read out the message from the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain during the state-level Police Day celebration held at the Kelantan Police Contingent headquarters in Kota Bharu.

The celebration was attended by approximately 200 police officers, personnel, and civil servants.

The Rahmah Sale, organised by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, was also held at the event.

In Perlis, the state-level Police Day celebration was officiated by Perlis police deputy chief SAC Baderulhisham Baharudin.

During the event held at the State Police Contingent headquarters, a total of 30 individuals were awarded certificates of appreciation in recognition of their contributions and cooperation in maintaining public safety and order.