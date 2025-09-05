JERTIH: Teachers and retirees who share personal updates such as retirement plans or feelings of loneliness on social media are increasingly being targeted by online scammers.

Terengganu Deputy Education Director Kamsah@Kamal Mohamed said such posts often attract scammers who exploit victims through tactics like love scams, fake investment offers, and bogus loan schemes.

“Many of the victims are educators and retirees. From January 2023 to April this year, police have recorded 609 online scam cases in Terengganu, with total losses amounting to RM13.5 million,” he said.

He was speaking at an online scam awareness programme held today at SMK Tengku Mahmud here, organised by the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC).

“In Besut alone, 18 scam cases were recorded last year, with losses totalling RM457,438. So far this year, eight more cases have already been reported, involving RM107,157 in losses.

“Several of these victims were teachers,” he added.

He expressed hope that awareness programmes like this would help teachers remain vigilant and avoid falling prey to online scams.