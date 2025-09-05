PETALING JAYA: An elderly woman who was hit by a sports utility vehicle (SUV) that crashed into a KFC fast food outlet in Sitiawan last night has tragically died following the incident..

In the 9.10pm incident, the 73-year-old victim, who was a customer at the restaurant, passed away while receiving treatment at the emergency ward of Seri Manjung Hospital.

Manjung district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Hasbullah Abd Rahman, said the accident happened when a Volvo XC90 driven by a 29-year-old male driver went out of control at the traffic light junction and veered to the restaurant at the opposite end, Sinar Harian reported.

He said the vehicle, which was coming from Kampung Koh heading toward Sungai Wangi, is believed to have skidded to the right and crashed into the restaurant building, which was filled with customers at the time.

“The crash injured eight customers, including a young girl.

“Seven of the injured victims, aged between five and 38, are currently receiving treatment at Seri Manjung Hospital, while an elderly woman has been confirmed dead,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the driver involved in the incident sustained only minor injuries and is currently in custody to assist with investigations,” he added.

Hasbullah said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (causing death by reckless or dangerous driving).

The police urged the public who have any information related to the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation by contacting the investigating officer, Inspector Nur Syafiqah Baharudin from the Manjung district traffic investigation and enforcement division, at 012-6375962 or 05-6899072.

Earlier, it was reported that the victim, in her 70s, was trapped under the vehicle but was rescued by the members of the public at the scene.