230 media practitioners receive RM698,000 from Tabung Kasih@HAWANA

KUALA LUMPUR: Two hundred and thirty media practitioners have received assistance totalling 698,000 Malaysian ringgit from the Tabung Kasih@HAWANA initiative this year.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching confirmed that 229 individuals received 648,000 Malaysian ringgit from the fund during the previous year.

“Since its introduction at National Journalists Day (HAWANA) 2023, a total of 1.39 million Malaysian ringgit has been disbursed to 487 media practitioners nationwide, in conjunction with National Month.”

“In conjunction with this year’s National Month, 18 beneficiaries have received assistance from the fund,” she told reporters after presenting the contribution to former Harakah assistant editor Muhammad Azamin Muhammad Amin at his home in Bukit Sentoasa, Rawang, near here today.

Muhammad Azamin received cash assistance and a laptop from Tabung Kasih@HAWANA, as well as three pairs of spectacles for him and his family, sponsored by Pang.

Teo also presented Muhammad Azamin with a Jalur Gemilang in support of the ‘One Home, One Jalur Gemilang’ campaign in conjunction with the 2025 National Day celebrations.

The former journalist suffers from diabetes that requires continuous insulin treatment after serving nearly 20 years in the field with Harakah, Warta, and SelangorKini.

Teo also expressed her commitment to helping the father of six resolve issues concerning Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) coverage, which he has not received following the termination of his employment due to his illness.

Muhammad Azamin conveyed his gratitude that the challenges he faces received swift attention from the MADANI Government.

“I am pleasantly surprised by the government’s responsiveness. I emailed the letter in the morning and received a reply within 24 hours. I did not have high expectations as I once worked with Harakah, a newspaper known for its strong criticism of the government.”

“However, the MADANI Government has shown great concern and care, regardless of political or ethnic background, focusing instead on the welfare of former media practitioners,” he said.

Muhammad Azamin served with Harakah from 2005 and was diagnosed with diabetes in 2020, after which he worked from home for a year before being laid off in 2021 due to his limitations.

He is now working part-time, including writing books, editing, and teaching Quran recitation online. – Bernama