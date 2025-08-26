Chinese woman rescued after writing blood plea from locked room

SHANGHAI: A Chinese woman trapped inside a locked room for thirty hours was rescued after throwing a pillow containing a message written in her own blood out of a window.

The woman, identified only by her surname Zhou, became trapped while cleaning a guesthouse in Sichuan province without her mobile phone.

She entered a bedroom where the malfunctioning lock prevented her from opening the door from the inside.

Zhou had no access to food or toilet facilities during her ordeal on the building’s sixth floor.

She eventually bit her finger and used her blood to write “110 625” on a pillow before throwing it out the window.

The numbers represented China’s emergency services number and her room number respectively.

Food delivery driver Zhang Kun discovered the pillow and immediately contacted police.

Zhang stated he felt frightened but recognised the numbers as a potential distress signal.

Local media footage showed a dishevelled Zhou thanking officers after they forced the door open.

Zhou confirmed she had been trapped for one full day and night during the incident.

Authorities awarded Zhang three thousand yuan for his crucial role in the rescue operation. – AFP