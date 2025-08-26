MOE investigates student fall from third floor dormitory in Sabak Bernam

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education has initiated an internal investigation into a potential breach of standard operating procedures at a Sabak Bernam school following a serious incident involving a Form Three student.

Minister Fadhlina Sidek confirmed that a police report has been filed to facilitate a comprehensive investigation by the authorities.

“The student is currently receiving treatment in hospital,“ she stated in a Facebook post.

Fadhlina added that she has instructed a detailed investigation into all aspects of the case, including allegations of bullying.

“The MOE does not tolerate any form of bullying,“ she emphasised.

She further warned that stern action will be taken if the investigation confirms bullying involvement.

As an immediate measure, the school principal, senior assistant for student affairs, and all dormitory wardens have been temporarily reassigned to the Selangor State Education Department pending investigation outcomes.

Fadhlina also extended her prayers for the student’s speedy recovery and strength for the family during this difficult time.

Selangor police confirmed receiving a report about the incident involving a male student who fell from the third floor of his school dormitory around 2 am.

Selangor Police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar stated that an investigation paper has been opened under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001.

“Investigations are focusing on multiple angles, including school safety measures, dormitory management, and the social background of the victim and his peers,“ he explained in a statement.

Shazeli noted that police are currently recording statements from witnesses and relevant individuals.

“While we are aware of public speculation regarding bullying, it is still too early to confirm,“ he added.

He urged the public to refrain from making assumptions that could disrupt the investigation or further distress the victim’s family.

Shazeli stressed that police are committed to conducting a transparent and comprehensive probe into the incident.

Media reports indicate the victim sustained serious injuries including a fractured jaw, brain haemorrhage, and lung trauma.

The family has alleged the presence of bullying elements based on the extent of his injuries. – Bernama