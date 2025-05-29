KUCHING: A total of 248 express buses operating at three main terminals in Sarawak have been issued Certificates of Completion and Compliance (PPP) by the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

Sarawak JPJ Director Norizan Jili stated that this number is the result of a week-long Road Safety Advocacy and Enforcement program held in conjunction with the 2025 festive season, which concluded yesterday.

She mentioned that PPP certificates are only issued to vehicles that pass safety inspections conducted by the Sarawak Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (LPKP).

“No compounds were issued following the physical inspections conducted on the vehicles,“ she told reporters after observing enforcement operations at Kuching Sentral Bus Terminal tonight.

Besides Kuching, other main bus terminals in Sarawak are located in Sibu and Miri.

Norizan emphasized that any bus without a PPP certificate is not allowed to operate and may face action, including vehicle detention and seizure.

“If any deficiencies are found, such as imperfect tyres, the owner must replace them first before the vehicle is permitted to operate,“ she said adding that the special operation involved 105 JPJ Sarawak personnel as a measure to enhance passenger safety in conjunction with the Gawai Day and Hari Raya Aidiladha celebrations.

Meanwhile, an estimated 2,000 passengers use bus services daily through the Kuching Sentral Bus Terminal to various destinations across Sarawak approaching the festive season.

Earlier, Sarawak Federal Secretary Datuk Ahmad Nadzri Mohd Hassan also joined Norizan in observing the operation.

The program was implemented in collaboration with JPJ Sarawak, LPKP Sarawak, and the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) Sarawak.