GEORGE TOWN: Penang Police expect 2.5 million vehicles to enter the state ahead of the Aidiladha celebration this Saturday.

State police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said the figure was based on projections by the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) of vehicles passing through the North-South Expressway (PLUS) from May 26 to June 8.

“In addition, the increase is likely attributed to the current fruit season in Penang,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

This marks a 25 per cent increase from the two million vehicles recorded during ‘Op Selamat’ for Aidilfitri conducted from March 29 to April 3.

To prepare, the JSPT launched an operation dubbed ‘Op Lancar’ from May 31 to June 8 to ensure smooth traffic flow during this period, he added.

Hamzah said sufficient personnel have been deployed to patrol and monitor areas prone to congestion and accidents.

Meanwhile, he noted that the police have identified several traffic hotspots where control efforts will be focused, including the Penang Bridge, Jalan Masjid Negeri, Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway, and areas in Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT).

In this regard, he advised motorists to exercise caution by avoiding the use of mobile phones while driving and ensuring their vehicles are in good condition for safe travel.