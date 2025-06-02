JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 26 additional e-gates are being installed at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) here, expected to be operational by Feb 19.

State Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said this addition brings the total number of e-gates to 39 at the arrival hall (inbound) and 29 units at the departure hall (outbound).

“The 26 new e-gates being installed will be tested on Feb 18. Insya-Allah, they will be ready for use on Feb 19.

“Of these, 17 units are installed at the arrival hall, while nine units are at the departure hall,“ he said in a Facebook post today.

He also expressed his appreciation to all parties involved in the initiative to facilitate smoothness and comfort for people using the facilities at the complex.

On Jan 20, 2023, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail announced that the e-gate, previously limited to Malaysian passport holders, would also be opened to non-citizens.

He explained that this initiative was among the short-term solutions to expedite the flow of travellers at the BSI and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB), and to benefit between 30,000 and 50,000 Singaporeans who commute to Johor for social purposes.

He added that this move would be supported by increasing the number of e-gates at BSI.