26% rise in NTL notices at KLIA1 from May to July

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) recorded a 26% surge in Not to Land (NTL) notices issued at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 (KLIA1) between May and July this year.

The agency stated that NTL cases climbed from 900 in May to 987 in June before reaching 1,134 in July.

AKPS emphasised heightened monitoring at entry points, especially during early morning hours, to curb illegal entry attempts via high-risk aviation routes.

In an operation earlier today, 40 Bangladeshi nationals were issued NTL notices upon arrival at KLIA1.

They were part of 134 foreigners screened from two Dhaka flights arriving between 1 am and 6 am.

AKPS confirmed the individuals were denied entry after inconsistencies were found in their travel documents, entry purpose, and return tickets.

All 40 will be deported to Bangladesh within 24 hours.

In a separate incident, AKPS arrested three foreigners for abusing their visit passes by begging at KLIA1’s Departure Hall.

The suspects, two Algerians and one Iraqi, were detained during the “Ulat KLIA” operation conducted with KLIA Security Team (AVSEC) from 8.30 am to 10.30 am.

AKPS stated their actions violated entry conditions, harmed Malaysia’s image, and disrupted passenger comfort.

The trio was handed to Selangor Immigration Department for investigation and further action. – Bernama