AGC orders inquest into Zara Qairina’s death

PUTRAJAYA: The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has decided to conduct an inquest to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding the death of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir.

In a statement today, the AGC said the decision was made after reviewing the investigation report submitted by the Royal Malaysia Police in connection with the death of the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama (SMKA) Tun Datu Mustapha student on Aug 12.

According to the AGC, the inquest proceedings aim to establish the cause of death and determine whether there were any criminal elements involved.

“This process will be conducted at the Coroner’s Court independently and transparently under the provisions of the law,” the statement read.

The AGC said the decision to proceed with an inquest was in line with subsection 339(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code [Act 593].

On Aug 8, the AGC said that Zara Qairina’s remains needed to be exhumed to allow for a post-mortem to be carried out.

It said further investigation by the police was necessary to ensure a thorough probe.

Following this, the remains of the 13-year-old, who was buried at the Tanjung Ubi Muslim Cemetery in Kampung Mesapol in Sipitang, Sabah, were exhumed on Aug 9 and taken to Queen Elizabeth I Hospital for the post-mortem before being reburied early Monday at the same cemetery.

Zara Qairina was pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital, Kota Kinabalu, on July 17.

She had been taken there after being found unconscious in a drain near her school dormitory in Papar at about 4 am on July 16.- Bernama