No Malaysian should be left behind in AI growth - Gobind

KUALA LUMPUR: Artificial intelligence (AI) development in Malaysia must be inclusive and ensure that every segment of society benefits, said Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He said that whether through cloud-based platforms for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) or AI-assisted diagnostics for remote clinics, such technologies must deliver tangible value to every Malaysian.

“Through various initiatives, we are empowering Malaysians to compete and lead in the global digital economy across numerous sectors, such as agriculture, education, healthcare, finance, and even tourism.

“However, AI-driven productivity must benefit every Malaysian, with no one left behind, and we must be inclusive and work together,“ he said in his keynote address at the Huawei Cloud AI Ecosystem Summit APAC 2025, held in conjunction with the ASEAN AI Malaysia Summit 2025 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) today.

The minister stated that building an “AI nation” under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) necessitates strengthening infrastructure, enhancing security, and developing local talent, with collaboration playing a pivotal role in achieving these objectives. “While we speak of infrastructure, security and talent, there is much we can learn from industry and our friends in the region and globally about how other countries, sectors and industries have developed,“ he said.

He commended Huawei Malaysia for its proactive role in shaping Malaysia’s digital economy and developing local talent. “The Huawei ICT Academy and its AI Talent Development Plan, for example, are nurturing a highly skilled, future-ready workforce equipped with industry-relevant expertise. I am pleased to note that Huawei Malaysia’s AI-Native cloud infrastructure showcase, built in collaboration with local partners, exemplifies how collaboration can drive intelligent, sector-wide upgrades,“ he said.

He also emphasised the importance of governance and regulatory frameworks to ensure that AI adoption is safe and sustainable, particularly as the country becomes more dependent on data-driven infrastructure. “If you build a country that is fully dependent on data and data centres, then we cannot afford to have a breakdown that impacts all sectors that rely on them,” he added.

Gobind said the government must be prepared to adapt policies and legislation in line with new technologies while ensuring that safety and security are not compromised. “The future is now. We need to start thinking today about how to build an ecosystem that will ensure that, in five years, when new technology is rolled out, Malaysia is ready for it,” he added. - Bernama