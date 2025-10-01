26 UMT lecturers listed among world’s top 2% scientists in global ranking

KUALA NERUS: Universiti Malaysia Terengganu has received international recognition with 26 lecturers listed among the world’s top two per cent of scientists.

The ranking comes from assessments by Stanford University and leading academic publisher Elsevier based in the United States.

UMT vice-chancellor Prof Dr Mohd Zamri Ibrahim said the list appeared in Elsevier’s report titled ‘Updated Science-Wide Author Databases of Standardised Citation Indicators’ eighth edition.

He explained that the evaluation measures researchers’ impact using standard selection indicators.

Seven UMT lecturers were listed in the Whole Career Category while another 19 made the Single-Year Category for 2024.

“This achievement proves the ability of UMT researchers to compete globally,“ Mohd Zamri said.

He added that it represents a great honour for the university and demonstrates UMT’s significant contribution of expert manpower.

The success aligns with UMT’s efforts to strengthen its position as a competitive university focused on marine and aquatic resources.

“UMT is very proud of this achievement, which proves that our scientists can stand alongside the best researchers in the world,“ he stated in a press release. – Bernama