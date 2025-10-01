Hong Leong Bank launches community branch in Kulim Hi-Tech Park

KUALA LUMPUR: Hong Leong Bank (HLB) yesterday launched its new Meet @ HLB community branch at Kulim Hi-Tech Park (KHTP) in Kedah, underscoring the bank’s commitment to strengthening Malaysia’s innovation economy and supporting businesses, entrepreneurs, and local communities in one of the nation’s most important industrial hubs.

This is in line with the bank’s 5-year bank-wide transformation plan, where it looks to further tailor-make financial solutions for the communities it serves, building on the launch of the first Meet @ HLB community branch and the unveiling of its reimagined flagship branches earlier this year.

Established in 1996, KHTP is Malaysia’s first fully integrated high-technology park and a critical engine for economic growth, attracting global and local players in sectors such as semiconductors, electronics, solar, and biotechnology. By setting up a community branch in the heart of the park, HLB is positioning itself as a partner to enterprises of all sizes, from multinational corporations to SMEs and start-ups, offering tailored financial solutions to help them scale, innovate, and thrive.

Group managing director and CEO Kevin Lam said, “High-value industries such as advanced manufacturing, electronics, and green technology are central to Malaysia’s growth ambitions, and financial services have a vital role in helping these businesses succeed. With this new community branch at Kulim Hi-Tech Park, we’re making banking more accessible to companies and entrepreneurs operating in this fast-growing ecosystem, while supporting the employees and residents who power its success.”

Building on the bank’s recent strategic partnership with the Kulim Technology Park Corporation and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority that was signed in August, the Meet @ HLB community branch in KHTP will function as a one-stop centre empowering the surrounding community including both businesses and residents with the tools needed for success.

“This new community branch will also contribute significantly to the bank’s broader strategy to strengthen its support for SMEs and businesses nationwide by combining innovative financing, cash management, and advisory services with convenient access through our branch network and digital platforms. By creating spaces like this, MNCs, SMEs and entrepreneurs can leverage our banking expertise, build financial resilience, and focus on growing their businesses in line with Malaysia’s high-value, innovation-led economy,” said Lam.

Separately, Hong Leong Asset Management Bhd (HLAM) yesterday launched the Hong Leong Global Equity Fund, an equity growth fund designed to give local investors access to a globally diversified portfolio.

The fund combines two established equity strategies, each investing in global equities through different investment styles – including value, growth, and ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) – to create a blended, high-conviction global equity portfolio.

HLAM said that each strategy sleeve is independently managed by a dedicated, specialised investment team, focusing on the best investment ideas within their mandate.

Executive director and CEO Chue Kwok Yan said, “With the world economy in constant transition, investors in Malaysia are searching for resilient solutions that balance opportunity with strong fundamentals. The fund aims to deliver that balance – combining strategic global exposure with focused, best-ideas investing.”

Amundi Singapore Ltd is the appointed external fund manager for the fund. Amundi Singapore is part of Amundi – Europe’s largest and one of the asset managers with over US$2.7 trillion (RM11 trillion) in assets under management (as of June 30, 2025). By leveraging global research and investment expertise across the US, Singapore, and Malaysia, the fund provides institutional-quality global exposure to local investors.

The fund is available through HLAM offices, its nationwide agency force, and the online portal HL iSmart Invest. Designed as a growth fund, it currently offers three retail share classes: Class MYR, Class MYR-Hedged, and Class USD.