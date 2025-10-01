Global Sumud Flotilla expected to enter Gaza red zone amid Israeli vessel approach

PUTRAJAYA: The Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian mission is expected to enter the R3 red zone approximately 100 nautical miles from Gaza at 9 pm tonight Malaysian time.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil reported the flotilla currently in the yellow zone faced a tense situation at 8.45 am today when approached by a vessel believed to belong to the Israeli Zionist regime.

He said the presence of the vessel believed to belong to the Israeli Zionist regime is concerning as the boats prepare to enter the red zone within hours.

About 10 drones were detected hovering over the flotilla though no physical interception has occurred so far.

The flotilla delegation remains on alert with full preparedness according to the minister.

Fahmi confirmed several measures have been prepared and will be activated if boats are intercepted and communication cut off.

The movement is being broadcast live via closed-circuit television installed on the vessels for the world to watch any incidents.

We pray for the success of this GSF mission and for the safety of all participants Fahmi said.

He emphasised the need to continue helping build the narrative supporting peace in Gaza and ensuring the effort achieves success.

A third group involving a Malaysian team is departing from Greece to Gaza soon joining two groups already in the yellow zone.

The third wave will increase Malaysian participant numbers with the government providing assistance to families and immediate help if needed.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim visited the Sumud Nusantara Command Centre yesterday arranging assistance for families of 34 Malaysian participants.

Regarding the latest US peace framework for Gaza Fahmi said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will issue an official statement.

The flotilla with activists from 45 countries aims to break the Gaza blockade carrying food medicine and peace messages.

Malaysia became the first country to recognise the mission through Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s support.

The mission demands an end to war and famine while urging opening of a humanitarian corridor to Gaza. – Bernama