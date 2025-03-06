PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) recorded its biggest success when it thwarted the entry of 279 foreigners from Bangladesh, Pakistan and India, who did not meet entry requirements into Malaysia, via the Kuala Lumpur International Airpor (KLIA) yesterday.

It said this was the highest number of Not-To-Land (NTL) cases recorded since the establishment of the monitoring force in 2023, adding that it had ordered the immediate deportation of all of them.

“There is an increasing trend of foreigners entering illegally, particularly during peak arrival times and holiday seasons in Malaysia,” it said in a statement today.

The AKPS also said that the congestion and high flow of visitors would often be manipulated by a small group of individuals to try and sneak into the country by abusing existing entry facilities.

It added that deportation measures are part of ongoing efforts to tighten border security control, thus ensuring only eligible individuals who fulfil all stipulated conditions are allowed to enter Malaysia.

“All the individuals involved were ordered to return to their countries of origin immediately after the documentation processes and further inspections carried out by AKPS officers,” it said.

Since its establishment, the AKPS has had a positive impact in increasing the effectiveness of early screening as well as the detection of at-risk visitors.

The latest success proves yet again AKPS’ commitment to carrying out strict and consistent monitoring to guarantee the country’s safety and sovereignty.