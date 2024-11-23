2TM: City residents benefit from affordable prices at Rahmah MADANI Sale

KUALA LUMPUR: City residents took advantage of the Rahmah MADANI Sale, today, enjoying great discounts on essential items on the second day of the Two Years of MADANI Government Programme (2TM).

The sales booths which open from 9 am to 6 pm, offered discounts ranging from 10 per cent to 30 per cent, attracting a steady stream of visitors since yesterday. The three-day event, being held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) will end tomorrow.

Zamri Ishak, 57, a trader from Ampang, expressed his enthusiasm over the substantial savings on offer.

“Initially, I came just to check out the prices, but once I saw the prices were genuinely lower than market rates, I took the opportunity to shop,“ he told Bernama when met at the event.

Among the items available at discounted prices were eggs, rice, chocolate drinks, cooking oil, and fresh fruits.

The Rahmah MADANI Sale is offering a five-kilogramme (kg) pack of cooking oil for RM21.90, five kg rice for RM15, and a carton of 30 Grade A eggs for RM10. Other discounted items include canned sardines, chili sauce, soy sauce, chocolate malt drinks, and coconut milk.

Meanwhile, Firdaus Abdullah, 45, who was also satisfied with the savings, said with it being mid-month, it’s a great opportunity to stock up on dry goods for the next two to three weeks.

He also encouraged others to visit the event and take advantage of the affordable offers.

Harith Mahadi, 22, a fast-food restaurant worker, shared his joy at being able to purchase daily necessities at discounted prices. In addition, he was able to exchange his old helmet for a new one for free.

“Earning less than RM2,000 a month and living in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, where the cost of living is high, getting a new helmet for free today has made my day,“ he said.

“After learning about the helmet exchange programme, I arrived at KLCC early with my younger sister bringing two old helmets. This is a good deal as a new helmet can cost around RM60 each,“ he added.