2TM: Public increasingly embraces MADANI Govt aspirations - Shamsul Azri

KUALA LUMPUR: The Two Years of MADANI Government Programme (2TM) and the 2024 National Convention on Public Service Reform have received an overwhelming response, with attendance surpassing expectations.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said the turnout reflects the growing understanding among the rakyat of the MADANI Government’s aspirations under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said that the three-day event, which began Friday and concluded today at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, recorded attendance exceeding the target of 230,000 visitors.

“As of 4.25 pm today, attendance has surpassed 300,000 visitors. This is a remarkable achievement, showing that the public is beginning to embrace and understand the aspirations of the MADANI Government,” he told reporters after officiating the programme’s closing ceremony.

Among the highlights of the event, themed ‘MADANI di Hati, Rakyat Disantuni’, were traffic summons discounts of up to 60 per cent and a free helmet exchange programme, which drew crowds as early as 7.30 am despite counters opening at 9 am.

Various ministry and agency booths also attracted a steady stream of visitors.

Another attraction was the Rahmah MADANI Sale, which offered essentials, personal hygiene items and combo baskets of fruits and vegetables at discounted prices.

Meanwhile, Shamsul Azri said the government has no plans to implement a four-and-a-half-day workweek as proposed by the Johor state government.

“This is a policy matter. Since the proposal originated from Johor, we will review it first. However, for now, the federal government has no intention of introducing a four-and-a-half-day workweek,” he said.