PETALING JAYA: Three men were arrested after using their IC (identification cards) to pay for parking fees after stealing a Yamaha RXZ motorcycle.

According to Kosmo, Johor Bahru South district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat, said that three suspects, aged between 21 and 37, were detained during an operation that took place from 12pm the day before and 1.32am the following day.

The arrests followed a report lodged by a Singaporean man, who claimed his Yamaha RXZ motorcycle was stolen from a hotel parking lot.

“Through the special operation Op Lejang, we managed to track down one suspect before arresting all three of them in Johor Bahru and Muar. The police seized three motorcycles: a Yamaha RXZ, Yamaha 135LC, and Yamaha 125ZR, believed to be stolen.

“We also seized the IC of the suspects, which were used to pay for parking fees, as well as two motorcycle keys,“ he was quoted as saying.

Checks revealed two of the suspects had criminal records, with 11 and three previous offenses respectively.

A urine test showed that one of the suspects tested positive for methamphetamine.

“Investigations revealed that they stole and sold the motorcycles at low prices. The money was used for daily expenses and to buy drugs,“ he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code.

ALSO READ: Thief dies in victim’s home after severing vein during break-in