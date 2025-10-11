3 dead, 3 injured in fiery crash on Senai-Desaru Expressway

KOTA TINGGI: Three people were killed and three others seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash at KM56 of the Senai-Desaru Expressway here today.

Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Yusof Othman said the incident, which happened around 11.45 am, involved a Honda CR-V driven by a 25-year-old woman, a Toyota Fortuner driven by a 32-year-old man, and a Volkswagen Golf driven by an unidentified man with three unidentified male passengers.

“The driver and two passengers of the Volkswagen Golf were killed — two died at the scene while another succumbed to injuries on the way to Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI). Another passenger is currently receiving treatment at the same hospital.

“The Toyota Fortuner driver was also seriously injured and is being treated at HSI, while the Honda CR-V driver was unharmed,” he said in a statement.

He added that further investigation is being carried out by the Criminal Investigation Division into the Toyota Fortuner, which is suspected to have been carrying smuggled cigarettes.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a penalty of between five and 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine of between RM20,000 and RM50,000, and disqualification from holding a driving licence for not less than five years upon conviction.

He also urged members of the public with information about the incident to contact traffic investigation officer Insp Mohd Zamiruddin Yaakob at 011-3910 5277. - Bernama