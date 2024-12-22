SEMPORNA: About 30 houses and a mosque in two water villages here were damaged due to strong winds at about 4.30 am today.

Semporna Fire and Rescue Station Chief Madzlan Sarman said the strong winds damaged about 20 houses and a mosque in Kampung Selamat and about 10 houses in Kampung Seri Aman.

“We received a call regarding the incident at 6.21 am and a team was dispatched to the location. About 20 vehicles were also damaged in the incident,” he said when contacted by reporters here today.

According to Madzlan, the incident caused a short circuit and the Sabah Electricity and the fire team carried out inspections to ensure there were no other hazards.

“The incident only damaged property, so far no victims have been reported injured,“ he added.