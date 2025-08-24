300 visitors benefit from free haircuts at Negeri Sembilan PMR

NILAI: Nearly 300 visitors have taken advantage of the free haircut service offered by the Malaysian Volunteer Department (RELA) during the 2025 MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) in Negeri Sembilan, held at Dataran Nilai.

Negeri Sembilan RELA director, Senin Sadie, said 20 workers, including four barbers, all RELA members, began offering the service from 9 am to 5 pm last Friday, with the programme concluding today.

“On the first day, we had 80 people, but by the second day, the number increased to 120. As of today, nearly 100 visitors have registered and are awaiting their turn,“ he told Bernama here today.

One of the visitors, Murniza Semail, 45, expressed her gratitude for the free service, adding that she brought her two children solely to take advantage of the haircut offer.

A mother of nine, Murniza noted that the programme had enabled her to save up to RM22 for her children, as the cost of haircuts in regular salons tends to be expensive.

“Normally, a haircut outside costs between RM10 and RM11. Programmes like this are extremely helpful and reduce the financial burden on families like mine,“ she said.

Meanwhile, 9-year-old Muhammad Fatah Irsyad Mohd Salzly shared his excitement about getting a new haircut, which he said gave him extra motivation to return to school with a fresh new look.