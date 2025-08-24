Anwar attends solidarity event for Gaza at Sumud Nusantara Carnival

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim attended the “Malam Himpunan dan Selawat - Malaysiaku Bersama Gaza” event at Dataran Merdeka today.

He arrived at 9.06 pm accompanied by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and Sumud Nusantara director-general Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri Kamaruzaman.

Also present were Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Fahmi, Mohd Na’im and Dr Zaliha serve as patrons for the three-day Sumud Nusantara Carnival 2025 which began on Friday.

The Prime Minister delivered a special solidarity lecture titled “Malaysiaku Bersama Gaza” during the event.

He then flagged off the Sumud Nusantara Convoy delegation for a humanitarian flotilla mission to Gaza.

The convoy includes delegations from Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, the Philippines and Thailand.

Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations chief executive officer Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby read the Sumud Nusantara Declaration.

The programme featured a solat hajat for Gaza’s liberation and a ‘Tausiyah Peduli Ummah’ lecture by renowned preachers.

Attendees recited Qunut Nazilah and selawat led by the qasidah group Majelis AzZahir under Habib Ali Zainal Abidin Assegaf.

The Sumud Nusantara Carnival 2025 is jointly organised by MAPIM and Cinta Gaza Malaysia.

Crowds gathered at Dataran Merdeka from early morning to participate in the carnival’s various programmes.

All attendees wore white-themed attire as a symbol of support and solidarity for the Palestinian cause. – Bernama