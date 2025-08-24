Sumud Nusantara Convoy arrives at Gaza solidarity event in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sumud Nusantara Convoy arrived at the ‘Malam Himpunan dan Selawat Malaysiaku Bersama Gaza’ event at Dataran Merdeka, marking the climax of the Sumud Nusantara Carnival 2025.

This solidarity movement involves several countries, including those from ASEAN, and reflects steadfast opposition to the continued oppression of Gaza’s people.

The group of nearly one hundred participants included representatives from eight countries, such as Indonesia, the Maldives, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Finance Minister’s political secretary Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim welcomed the delegations from Malaysia’s northern, eastern and central zones.

Sumud Nusantara director-general and Cinta Gaza Malaysia chief executive officer Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri Kamaruzaman also greeted the convoy’s arrival.

Muhammad Kamil stated that the convoy proves Malaysia and other nations are unafraid to support efforts to free Palestine from Israel’s tyranny.

“This mission is not intended for war but to exert pressure and to serve as a humanitarian mission to reject the cruelty and massacre of the people, especially in Gaza, which continues to this day,” he told reporters.

He acknowledged that challenges would be faced by the convoy mission, similar to those in 2010, but noted more international countries are now exerting pressure on Israel.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will officiate the launch and flag-off of the Sumud Nusantara Convoy tonight.

Muhammad Nadir revealed the convoy involving eight countries would move in two groups, departing on 31 August and 4 September.

He explained the first ASEAN-level convoy group would depart for Spain and the other for Tunisia before both join the Global Flotilla en route to Gaza.

“This convoy will be the largest flotilla movement in history, involving dozens of ships and more than 50 countries,” he said.

Indonesian representative Rifa Berliana Arifin praised the initiative and stressed it deserved support from Muslims across the Nusantara region.

He confirmed that after Indonesian representatives participate in Malaysia, other groups from Indonesia will join the Global Flotilla Convoy to Gaza. – Bernama