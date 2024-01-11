300,000 Malaysians expected to visit Thailand over Deepavali holiday

KOTA BHARU: Some 300,000 Malaysians are expected to visit Thailand during the Deepavali holiday season which started on Wednesday.

Consul-General of Malaysia in Songkhla Ahmad Fahmi Ahmad Sarkawi said visitors from Malaysia will usually enter Thailand through Bukit Kayu Hitam, Padang Besar and Rantau Panjang.

“The numbers are about the same as other public holidays in Malaysia and the most visitors entering Thailand is through Bukit Kayu Hitam which borders Sadao town in Songkhla Province.

“What is important is that any Malaysian who wants to visit Thailand is advised to prepare sufficient documents to avoid any problems, including vehicle insurance and the original car grant,” he said when contacted today.

It is understood that based on the records of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, a total of 3.7 million Malaysian tourists visited the country from January to September 2024.

Ahmad Fahmi also advised Malaysians entering Thailand in private vehicles or high-powered motorcycles to be cautious when on the country’s roads.

“The consulate has received many complaints about Malaysians driving vehicles at high speed without complying with the speed limit set by the country’s authorities.

“We don’t want any accidents to happen because there are many roads in Thailand where motorcycles often make U-turns,” he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the 300 baht (RM38.65) travel tax that Thailand proposes to introduce next year to inbound foreign tourists, Ahmad Fahmi said the measure has not yet been implemented.

“The matter is still being studied by the parties involved and they are conducting a survey including weighing the implications if it is implemented,” he said.