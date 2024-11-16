3,500 Penang user accounts facing scheduled water cut

GEORGE TOWN: A total of 3,500 user accounts in Lorong Delima, Lintang Delima and Cangkat Delima here will experience scheduled water supply disruption on Nov 22 and Nov 23.

The Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) said the scheduled water supply interruption will start from 10 pm on Friday (Nov 22) until 6 am on Saturday.

It added that the scheduled water cut is due to the installation of electromagnetic flow meters and pressure relief valves for three DMAs (district metered area) in the Northeast district here.

“The 3,500 user accounts affected involve Lorong Delima 1-to-20 (except No. 19) as well as Lintang Delima 1, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 16.

“Also affected by the scheduled water supply interruption are Cangkat Delima 1, 2 and 3. As such, the affected residents are advised to store enough water for use throughout this period,” it said in a statement posted on Facebook today.

The PBAPP, besides issuing an apology for any inconvenience caused, will update the status of the supply disruption through its official Facebook page from time to time.