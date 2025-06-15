SUNGAI PETANI: A total of 36 individuals, aged between 28 and 32, were detained during a raid on three premises around Jalan Kampung Baru near here early this morning.

Kuala Muda police chief ACP Hanyan Ramlan said the raids, carried out between 2 am to 5 am, focused on an entertainment centre suspected of running prostitution activities involving foreigners, as well as a retail shop and a restaurant.

“Those arrested include 15 men and 21 women — 20 of them from Myanmar and one from India, who is believed to be the owner of the premises.

“None of them possessed valid travel documents, and the entertainment premises were found to be operating without proper licences,” he said in a statement today

He added that during the raid, there was a scramble to escape but all were arrested by the raiding team.

“Also seized were musical equipment, liquor and cigarettes, suspected to be untaxed... all believed to be used during activities at the premises.

The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act, Sections 55B and 6(3) of the Immigration Act, Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963, and Section 6(2) of the Entertainment and Places of Entertainment Enactment.