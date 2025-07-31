MITRA allocates RM21.25m for Indian community education and dialysis support

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (MITRA) has secured approval for three key programmes under the Socioeconomic Development Programme for the Indian Community (PPSMI), with a total allocation of RM21.25 million.

Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri R Ramanan confirmed the funding breakdown.

The Private Kindergarten Early Education Subsidy Programme will receive RM10.514 million, aimed at supporting 4,700 Indian children to improve early education access.

A further RM10 million is allocated to the Dialysis Subsidy Assistance Programme, expected to assist 2,000 kidney patients in receiving regular treatment. Ramanan stated, “This intervention ensures vulnerable patients maintain consistent care.”

An additional RM736,952.50 is earmarked for the PPSMI 2021-2023 impact study, which will assess past programme effectiveness to guide policy refinements. Ramanan noted, “The study’s findings will shape future initiatives for greater community impact.”

The announcement followed a parliamentary query by Ramkarpal Singh (PH-Bukit Gelugor) regarding delayed fund disbursements. MITRA received 1,332 applications between December 2024 and January 2025.

Ramanan clarified that applications for the education and dialysis subsidies reopened on June 26, 2025, with grants to be distributed in phases.

He added, “The impact study grant will follow the signing of an agreement with the University of Malaya shortly.” - Bernama