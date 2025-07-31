Malaysia and Vietnam agree to boost strategic cooperation, says PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Vietnam are prepared to deepen bilateral relations and expand strategic cooperation, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced.

The commitment follows a phone discussion with Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, focusing on shared priorities in trade, innovation, and regional stability.

Anwar noted Vietnam’s readiness to send a ministerial delegation to Malaysia, reinforcing collaboration ahead of their scheduled meeting in China this September.

“We will remain in contact to advance our partnership,“ he stated in a Facebook post.

The leaders also addressed global challenges, including US tariffs, and explored joint initiatives in energy security and the ASEAN Power Grid.

Anwar welcomed progress in Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire talks, praising Malaysia’s monitoring role in conflict zones. “Continued oversight is vital for ASEAN’s peace,“ he added. - Bernama